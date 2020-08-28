Nigeria: Nigeria Postpones Resumption of International Flights

The Nigerian government has postponed the resumption of international flights to September 5.

International flights were earlier scheduled to resume on August 29.

“Regret to announce that the international flight resumption earlier scheduled to resume on 29th August has been shifted to 5th September 2020,” the ministry of aviation tweeted on Thursday.

President Muhammad Buhari had in March ordered the suspension of international flights to stop further importation of COVID-19 virus into the country.

Nigeria recorded its first case of the virus in an Italian who arrived in the country late February.

Since then, about 50,000 infections have been recorded leading to over 1,000 deaths.