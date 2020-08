[Premium Times] A Nigerian contracting firm, Oceanic Construction and Engineering Nigeria Limited, is among 71 companies and individuals listed in the latest 2020 list of companies debarred by the World Bank and the African Development Bank (AfDB) for various infractions of their regulations.

