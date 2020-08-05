News From Africa Nigeria: Nigeria’s Covid-19 Cases Rise By 304 to 44,433 By admin 2 days ago ShareTweet 0 Post Views: Visits 76 [This Day] Nigeria has recorded 304 new cases of COVID-19, bringing to 44,433 the number of confirmed cases in the country. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments