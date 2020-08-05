News From Africa

Nigeria: Nigeria’s Covid-19 Cases Rise By 304 to 44,433

By
0
Post Views: Visits 76

[This Day] Nigeria has recorded 304 new cases of COVID-19, bringing to 44,433 the number of confirmed cases in the country.

Insurance sector can be successful despite COVID-19 ― Oyegunle

Previous article

Estate agent arraigned over property conversion

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in News From Africa