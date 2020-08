[Vanguard] Amidst complaints of non- patronage by Nigeria, the country’s indigenous ship owners and the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, seem set for a definite deadline of December 31, 2020 for phasing out single hull vessels in Nigeria. This is coming after some delays and shifts in dates by both NIMASA and the International Maritime Organisation, IMO, which initially gave the deadline of 2015.

