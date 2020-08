[This Day] Nigeria’s candidate for the post of the Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has said fixing the Geneva-based body’s dispute settlement system will be one of her priorities, if selected.

