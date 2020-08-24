Nigeria: Pastor Fatoyinbo, Ned Nwoko Kicks-Off Big Dreams Talent Show

It was an exclusive event graced by a true man of God and the Senior Pastor of COZA , Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, a Nigeria Billionaire and Philanthropist, Hon. Prince Ned Nwoko and other crème dela crème of the society who after months of preparation by the organisers, came in their numbers to support Nigeria’s most innovative talent and reality TV show tagged “Big Dreams Nigeria Talent Show”.

At the unveiling, Pastor Fatoyinbo who officially Unveiled the show with prayers and words of encouragement, appreciated the organisers for making such efforts in supporting and growing talents across Nigeria.

He promised to continue giving his support while urging well meaning Nigerians and multinationals to key-into such projects that portrays the country in good light.

In a related development, at the official opening of Big Dreams Nigeria Talent Show in Abuja, Prince Ned Nwoko, Billionaire Hubby of famous Nollywood Actress Reginal Daniels, declared the show open, stated that he was ready to sustain his support towards making the project a success.

He assured the organisers of his support and startup contribution to help the team, stating that he would return to review the progress and developments in the house.

His overwhelming support was appreciated by the organiser, Amb. Kingsley Amafibe who expressed gratitude to the the Almighty God first and undaunted support and capacity of Prince Ned Nwoko and others who has aslo contributed in one major ways as sponsors and supporters of Showbiz, Entertainment and empowerment programmes and initiatives for youths in Abuja and across Nigeria.

Amb. Amafibe promised that this project is to enable the Nigerian youths who have been neglected for long find a foothold to stand and be successful in life.

The edifice and setting for the show received commendation from quests and even housemates, while some guests artistes thrilled with some cool jams to amplify the atmosphere.

The Hosts for the 2020 Big Dreams Nigeria Talent Show includes Cri Snow, Rachel Bakam, Naomi and Philip Rennar.

However, the event will accommodate several activities to identify, explore, promote raw talents for Nigeria youths. Some of the activities of Big Dreams Talent Show includes the development of a movie project that will be developed to review the nature and developments of GirlChild Education in Africa and especially Nigeria.

Prior to the event of the official grand opening, Big Dreams Nigeria Talent Show has continue to record massive media promotions, anticipations and expectations. As the show commences yesterday, more personalities and celebrities are expected to visit housemates to encourage and support them.