Nigeria Records 160 More COVID-19 Cases As Total Infections Exceed 53,000

Nigeria has recorded 160 more COVID-19 cases as the total infections have risen to 53, 477.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed this on Friday night.

According to the latest report, the new cases were recorded in the Lagos, the Federal Capital Territory and 13 other states.

While Plateau topped the list with 44 cases, Lagos came second with 27 infections, followed by Katsina – 18, Edo – 15 and the FCT – 14.

Other states include Ondo – 10, Oyo – 9, Kwara – 6, Abia and Nasarawa – 4, Kano – 3, Ekiti and Kaduna – 2, Kebbi and Ogun – 1.

On a positive note, the country has successfully managed 41,017 cases who have recovered from the virus and have been discharged.

Unfortunately, the death toll stands at 1,011 since the initial outbreak of the disease in February.

Global Update

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 832,336 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Friday.

At least 24,509,180 cases have been registered. Of these, at least 15,772,000 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Thusday, 5,708 new deaths and 278,551 new cases were recorded worldwide. Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were India with 1,057 new deaths, followed by Brazil with 984 and the United States with 931.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 180,857 deaths from 5,869,692 cases. At least 2,101,326 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 118,649 deaths from 3,761,391 cases, Mexico with 62,594 deaths from 579,914 cases, India with 61,529 deaths from 3,387,500 cases, and the United Kingdom with 41,477 deaths from 330,368 cases.

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 18,083 2,653 15,228 202 FCT 5,108 3,548 1,510 50 Oyo 3,100 1,111 1,952 37 Edo 2,570 181 2,289 100 Plateau 2,374 1,084 1,261 29 Rivers 2,128 129 1,942 57 Kaduna 2,100 172 1,916 12 Delta 1,730 143 1,540 47 Kano 1,725 144 1,527 54 Ogun 1,638 131 1,481 26 Ondo 1,534 143 1,360 31 Enugu 1,142 214 907 21 Ebonyi 971 13 931 27 Kwara 956 158 773 25 Katsina 789 308 457 24 Osun 775 37 722 16 Abia 763 87 669 7 Borno 740 37 667 36 Gombe 722 90 609 23 Bauchi 657 95 548 14 Imo 526 323 192 11 Benue 451 301 141 9 Nasarawa 431 121 298 12 Bayelsa 378 12 345 21 Jigawa 322 3 308 11 Akwa Ibom 278 41 229 8 Ekiti 251 64 183 4 Niger 241 15 214 12 Adamawa 217 43 159 15 Anambra 207 30 159 18 Sokoto 158 4 138 16 Kebbi 93 3 82 8 Taraba 87 9 73 5 Cross River 82 1 73 8 Zamfara 78 1 72 5 Yobe 67 0 59 8 Kogi 5 0 3 2

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 86 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Belgium with 85, Spain 62, United Kingdom 61, and Italy 59.

China — excluding Hong Kong and Macau — has to date declared 85,013 cases, including 4,634 deaths and 80,091 recoveries.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 269,253 deaths from 7,049,015 cases, Europe 214,490 deaths from 3,858,008 infections, and the United States and Canada 189,992 deaths from 5,996,338 cases.

Asia has reported 93,534 deaths from 4,892,207 cases, Middle East 35,587 deaths from 1,463,444 cases, Africa 28,856 deaths from 1,221,628 cases, and Oceania 624 deaths from 28,544 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day’s tallies.