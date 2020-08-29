Nigeria records 250 new cases of COVID-19 

By Chioma Obinna

Nigeria, on Saturday, recorded 250 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in 20 states of the federation.

A report by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, revealed that till date, 53,727 cases have been confirmed; 41,314 cases discharged and 1,011 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The 250 new cases were reported from 20 states- Plateau (69), FCT (41), Lagos (21), Delta (14), Kaduna (14), Bayelsa (13), Enugu (13), Ekiti (11), Bauchi (9), Ogun (8), Edo (7), Oyo (7), Rivers (6), Adamawa (4), Osun (4), Nasarawa (3), Ebonyi (2), Kwara (2), Gombe (1), Imo (1).

A multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, continues to coordinate the national response activities of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria.

VANGUARD