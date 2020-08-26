Nigeria Records 252 New COVID-19 Cases

An NCDC graphic showing the latest COVID-19 statistics as of August 25, 2020.

Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 252 new cases of the novel coronavirus, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

The health agency, in a late-night tweet, put the total number of cases in the country at 52,800, with 1,007 dead and more than 39,000 persons discharged.

Plateau topped the list of states with new cases with 50, while Enugu ranked second with 35.

Other states with new cases include Rivers-27, Lagos-26, FCT-18, Kaduna-18, Ekiti-10, Kano-10, Taraba-9, Anambra-8, Edo-8, Oyo-8, Delta-7, Ogun-6, Abia-5, Bayelsa-5, Ebonyi-1, and Osun-1.

According to data from the NCDC, the country has tested 383,130 samples.

Global Update

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 813,733 people worldwide since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Tuesday.

At least 23,689,860 cases have been registered. Of these, at least 15,098,600 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Monday, 4,252 new deaths and 222,172 new cases were recorded worldwide. Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were India with 848, followed by Brazil with 565 and the United States with 450.

The United States remains the worst-hit country with 177,284 fatalities from 5,741,088 cases. At least 2,020,774 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 115,309 deaths from 3,622,861 cases, Mexico with 60,800 deaths from 563,705 cases, India with 58,390 deaths from 3,167,323 cases, and the United Kingdom with 41,433 deaths from 326,614 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 86 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Peru with 84, Spain 62, the United Kingdom 61, and Italy 59.

China — excluding Hong Kong and Macau — has to date declared 84,981 cases, including 4,634 deaths and 79,961 recoveries.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall reported 261,078 deaths from 6,782,464 cases, Europe 213,414 deaths from 3,761,932 infections and the United States and Canada 186,398 deaths from 5,866,206 cases.

Asia has recorded 89,480 deaths from 4,631,874 cases, the Middle East 34,812 deaths from 1,423,053 cases, Africa 27,990 deaths from 1,196,539 cases, and Oceania 561 deaths from 27,800 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day’s tallies.