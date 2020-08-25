Nigeria records 321 new COVID-19 infections

Nigeria recorded 321 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said.

This brings the number of confirmed cases in Nigeria to 52,508.

The death toll from the virus also rose to 1004, as two more deaths were reported on Monday.

Despite over a thousand deaths in the country, only 10 of the 36 states in Nigeria have set up teams of trained staff for COVID-19 burials, a report found.

Meanwhile, about 40,000 of the infected people have recovered and have been discharged from treatment centres.

The NCDC in a tweet said the new cases were reported in 24 states. These are:

“Lagos-98, FCT-34, Kaduna-30, Nasarawa-25, Benue-21, Plateau-17, Rivers-15, Adamawa-11, Ogun-11, Enugu-9, Edo-8, Delta-7, Ekiti-7, Gombe-5, Ebonyi-4, Bayelsa-3, Kano-3, Ondo-3, Cross River-2, Imo-2, Kebbi-2, Niger-2, Abia-1, and Bauchi-1.”

Since the outbreak of the disease in Nigeria in February, almost 380,000 samples have been tested.

NCDC said as of the time of reporting, there are 12, 287 active cases of COVID-19 in the country.

Data from the health agency also indicates that the country is witnessing a high level of community transmission of the virus as over 70 per cent of diagnosed cases reported unknown sources of exposure to the virus.