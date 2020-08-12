Nigeria records 423 new cases of COVID-19

By Chioma Obinna

Nigeria, on Tuesday, recorded 423 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 and six deaths.

Out of the new cases reported from 22 states of the federation, Lagos is leading with 117 new cases of the virus.

Others are FCT-40, Ondo-35, Rivers-28, Osun-24, Benue-21, Abia-19, Ogun-19, Ebonyi-18, Delta-17, Kwara-17, Kaduna-15;

Anambra-14, Ekiti-11, Kano-9, Imo-6, Gombe-4, Oyo-3, Taraba-3, Bauchi-1 Edo-1 and Nasarawa-1.

According to report released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease, NCDC, there is a total of 47,290 COVID-19 confirmed cases across the 36 states of the federation, including FCT, Abuja; 33,609 discharged and 956 deaths.

