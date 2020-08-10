Daily News

Nigeria records 437 new cases of coronavirus

By Mustapha Temidayo

 

Nigeria on Sunday night recorded 437 new cases of the Coronavirus,

According to a tweet from the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, NCDC, Lagos State had the highest number of infections at 107, followed by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) with 91 cases

Other states read as follows:

 Plateau-81, Kaduna-32, Ogun-30,Kwara-24 Ebonyi-19 Ekiti-17 Oyo-8 Borno-6 Edo-6 Kano-4 Nasarawa-3 Osun-3 Taraba-3 Gombe-2 Bauchi-1

 

Nigeria now has 46,577 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 33,186 patients so far discharged 945 deaths recorded.

 

 

 

