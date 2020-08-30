Nigeria Records Lowest COVID-19 Cases In Four Months

Just a week to the rescheduled date for the resumption of international flights at the nation’s airports, Nigeria has recorded its lowest single-day cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in four months.

In a late-night tweet on Sunday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced that 138 more infections were reported in the last 24 hours.

It noted that the new cases were reported from 13 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Plateau – which is the new epicentre of COVID-19 in Nigeria – reported 55 more infections while Lagos, Ebonyi, and Oyo recorded 15, 11, and 11 cases, respectively.

Others are Abia – eight, Anambra – seven, FCT – seven, Rivers – seven, Kaduna – six, Ondo – five, Kwara – three, Bauchi – one, Benue – one, and Edo – one.

The epicurve of COVID-19 by states. Source: covid19.ncdc.gov.ng/.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 53,865, while the latest figure is 112 lower than the number of infections reported in the previous day.

While the nation is witnessing relatively decreasing numbers of infections, it has continued to see more recoveries.

Data from the NCDC’s latest update on the pandemic revealed that 199 more infected patients have been successfully treated and discharged from various isolation centres in the country.

As of 11:28pm on Sunday, Nigeria’s recovery figure stood at 41,513 representing over 77.60 per cent of the total infections.

This leaves 11,330 cases active while two more people have lost the battle to COVID-19, raising the death toll from the disease to 1,013.

1,013 deaths pic.twitter.com/HfTvUqmYXc — NCDC (@NCDCgov) August 30, 2020

Since the country recorded 64 single-day COVID-19 cases on April 29, Sunday’s 138 figure is the lowest to date.

The other three lowest figures reported in the last four months are 146 cases on May 12, 150 infections on May 5, and 160 cases on August 28.

See the breakdown of COVID-19 figures in Nigeria, according to states below: