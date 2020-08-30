Daily News

Nigeria Records Lowest COVID-19 Cases In Four Months

By
0
Post Views: Visits 35

Just a week to the rescheduled date for the resumption of international flights at the nation’s airports, Nigeria has recorded its lowest single-day cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in four months.

In a late-night tweet on Sunday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced that 138 more infections were reported in the last 24 hours.

It noted that the new cases were reported from 13 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Plateau – which is the new epicentre of COVID-19 in Nigeria – reported 55 more infections while Lagos, Ebonyi, and Oyo recorded 15, 11, and 11 cases, respectively.

Others are Abia – eight, Anambra – seven, FCT – seven, Rivers – seven, Kaduna – six, Ondo – five, Kwara – three, Bauchi – one, Benue – one, and Edo – one.

The epicurve of COVID-19 by states. Source: covid19.ncdc.gov.ng/.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 53,865, while the latest figure is 112 lower than the number of infections reported in the previous day.

While the nation is witnessing relatively decreasing numbers of infections, it has continued to see more recoveries.

Data from the NCDC’s latest update on the pandemic revealed that 199 more infected patients have been successfully treated and discharged from various isolation centres in the country.

As of 11:28pm on Sunday, Nigeria’s recovery figure stood at 41,513 representing over 77.60 per cent of the total infections.

This leaves 11,330 cases active while two more people have lost the battle to COVID-19, raising the death toll from the disease to 1,013.

138 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;

Plateau-55

Lagos-15

Ebonyi-11

Oyo-11

Abia-8

Anambra-7

FCT-7

Rivers-7

Kaduna-6

Ondo-5

Kwara-3

Bauchi-1

Benue-1

Edo-1

53,865 confirmed

41,513 discharged

1,013 deaths pic.twitter.com/HfTvUqmYXc

— NCDC (@NCDCgov) August 30, 2020

Since the country recorded 64 single-day COVID-19 cases on April 29, Sunday’s 138 figure is the lowest to date.

The other three lowest figures reported in the last four months are 146 cases on May 12, 150 infections on May 5, and 160 cases on August 28.

See the breakdown of COVID-19 figures in Nigeria, according to states below:

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths
Lagos 18,188 2,758 15,228 202
FCT 5,156 3,575 1,531 50
Oyo 3,118 1,129 1,952 37
Edo 2,578 178 2,300 100
Plateau 2,429 1,026 1,374 29
Rivers 2,141 115 1,969 57
Kaduna 2,120 131 1,977 12
Delta 1,744 157 1,540 47
Kano 1,725 134 1,537 54
Ogun 1,646 131 1,489 26
Ondo 1,539 128 1,380 31
Enugu 1,155 227 907 21
Ebonyi 984 26 931 27
Kwara 961 163 773 25
Katsina 789 308 457 24
Osun 779 30 732 17
Abia 771 66 697 8
Borno 740 37 667 36
Gombe 723 64 636 23
Bauchi 667 72 581 14
Imo 527 323 193 11
Benue 452 227 216 9
Nasarawa 434 124 298 12
Bayelsa 391 25 345 21
Jigawa 322 3 308 11
Akwa Ibom 278 41 229 8
Ekiti 262 55 203 4
Niger 241 15 214 12
Adamawa 221 26 180 15
Anambra 214 28 168 18
Sokoto 158 4 138 16
Kebbi 93 3 82 8
Taraba 87 9 73 5
Cross River 82 1 73 8
Zamfara 78 0 73 5
Yobe 67 0 59 8
Kogi 5 0 3 2


Seven years after expulsion court orders student’s recall

Previous article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News