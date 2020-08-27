Nigeria records lowest daily case of 221 new COVID-19

Coronavirus PHOTO: iStock



The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 221 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak in the country.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 221 new cases was the lowest number of cases recorded in the country in about three months.

It recalls that on Aug. 4, Nigeria reported 288 COVID-19 new cases and 290 one week later, while another low figure of 252 was recorded on Aug. 25.

NCDC said that there were more persons who died of COVID-19 related complications in the country in the last 24 hours with the national death toll rising to 1,010.

The NCDC said that the number of recovery crossed the 40,000 mark after 317 more people were treated and discharged from isolation centres across the country.

The agency stated that this brought the total number of recovered cases in the country to 40,281, representing almost 76 per cent of the total number of confirmed infections put at 53,021.

The public health agency said that the 221 new cases were reported from 20 states.

The agency said that Plateau state reported 60, which was the highest of the day.

Among others were FCT, 33, Kaduna, 26, Rivers, 18, Lagos, 17, Enugu, 9 , Kwara, 9, Ondo, 9, Nasarawa, 6, Gombe, 5, Anambra, 5, Delta, 4, Abia, 4, Imo, 3, Edo, 2, Ogun, 2, Oyo, 2, Osun, 2, Bauchi, 1, and Kano, 1.

Meanwhile, the agency urged pregnant women and nursing mothers to protect themselves by reducing the risk of COVID-19 through frequent hand washing, disinfecting surfaces and limiting contact with others.

It stated that pregnant and nursing mothers might come in contact with infected people with no COVID-19 symptoms.

“It is important to maintain physical distancing and avoid large gatherings because you may not know who may have COVID-19,” it said.

The health agency, however, urged Nigerians to take responsibility to keep themselves and their loved ones safe.

NAN reports that the Nigeria COVID-19 figures by the NCDC, on sample collection as at Aug. 25 stand thus: Lagos, 95, 843, FCT, 46,413, Kano, 42, 744, Plateau, 23, 113 and Oyo, 19,562.

The Nigeria Active Case Fact Sheet as at Aug. 25 are: FCT 3, 548, Lagos, 2, 602, Oyo, 1,289, Plateau, 988 and Imo, 326.

Also, it said newly discharged cases as at Aug. 25 were 707 and from five states, Ondo 528, Oyo, 50, Kano, 44, Plateau, 19, and Taraba, 18.

States with double figures were Plateau, 60, FCT, 33, Kaduna, 26, Rivers, 18 and Lagos, 17.