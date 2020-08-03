Nigeria: Report – Chemicals in Preserved Beans Cause Cancer, Kidney Diseases

[Daily Trust] Abuja and Zaria — The quantity of chemicals in preserved beans sold across the country is unsafe for consumers, as its long term effects could lead to cancer and kidney-related diseases among others, Daily Trust investigation reveals.
