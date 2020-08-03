News From Africa

Nigeria: Report – Chemicals in Preserved Beans Cause Cancer, Kidney Diseases

By
0
Post Views: Visits 70

[Daily Trust] Abuja and Zaria — The quantity of chemicals in preserved beans sold across the country is unsafe for consumers, as its long term effects could lead to cancer and kidney-related diseases among others, Daily Trust investigation reveals.

Only 30 policemen protecting 100 Katsina villages, says Masari

Previous article

Lebanon FM resigns in protest at mishandling of crisis

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in News From Africa