Daily News

Nigeria Reports 296 New COVID-19 Cases, One More Death

By
0
Post Views: Visits 28

Two hundred and ninety-six more cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been recorded across the country.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced this in a late-night tweet on Thursday, while giving an update on the pandemic.

It noted that the cases were reported from 16 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Plateau State topped the list of states with new cases, reporting 85 more infections having been considered the new epicentre of the disease in the country.

Others are Enugu – 46, Oyo – 31, Lagos – 21, Rivers – 20, FCT – 15, Kaduna – 13, Bauchi – 12, Delta – 11, Ekiti – 11, Akwa Ibom – seven, Ebonyi – six, Kwara – five, Ogun – four, Osun – four, Gombe – three, and Niger – two.

296 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;

Plateau-85

Enugu-46

Oyo-31

Lagos-21

Rivers-20

FCT-15

Kaduna-13

Bauchi-12

Delta-11

Ekiti-11

Akwa Ibom-7

Ebonyi-6

Kwara-5

Ogun-4

Osun-4

Gombe-3

Niger-2

53,317 confirmed

40,726 discharged

1,011 deaths pic.twitter.com/7VLNB37mw1

— NCDC (@NCDCgov) August 27, 2020

The latest number of cases is 75 higher than the 221 reported in the previous day – which was seemingly the lowest figure recorded in the country in about three months.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 53,317, while the death toll from the virus is 1,011 following the death of one more patient.

However, 445 more people were successfully treated and discharged from various isolation centres in the country in the last 24 hours.

As of 11:33pm, Nigeria has discharged 40,726 recovered COVID-19 patients.

Earlier, the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 said it has concluded plans to launch the Transparency Initiative Dashboards.

The PTF Chairman and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, described the development as a significant milestone for the nation.

According to him, it puts valuable information at the disposal of every Nigerians and explains the presence of the development partners in the effort to curtail the spread of the disease.

Mustapha stated that it was exactly six months ago that the Minister of Health broke the news of Nigeria’s index case of coronavirus.

He noted that Lagos, Kano and Ogun States were the initial epicentres and then Oyo at a time, but it has shifted to Plateau State.

See the breakdown of COVID-19 figures in Nigeria, according to states below:

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths
Lagos 18,056 2,627 15,227 202
FCT 5,094 3,572 1,472 50
Oyo 3,091 1,136 1,918 37
Edo 2,555 186 2,269 100
Plateau 2,330 1,065 1,236 29
Rivers 2,128 136 1,935 57
Kaduna 2,098 207 1,879 12
Delta 1,730 143 1,540 47
Kano 1,722 161 1,507 54
Ogun 1,637 142 1,469 26
Ondo 1,524 148 1,345 31
Enugu 1,142 214 907 21
Ebonyi 971 13 931 27
Kwara 950 152 773 25
Osun 775 48 711 16
Katsina 771 290 457 24
Abia 759 83 669 7
Borno 740 41 663 36
Gombe 722 90 609 23
Bauchi 657 95 548 14
Imo 526 323 192 11
Benue 451 301 141 9
Nasarawa 427 117 298 12
Bayelsa 378 26 331 21
Jigawa 322 3 308 11
Akwa Ibom 278 41 229 8
Ekiti 249 112 133 4
Niger 241 15 214 12
Adamawa 217 43 159 15
Anambra 207 30 159 18
Sokoto 158 4 138 16
Kebbi 92 2 82 8
Taraba 87 9 73 5
Cross River 82 4 70 8
Zamfara 78 1 72 5
Yobe 67 0 59 8
Kogi 5 0 3 2


Education: Edo Gets $75m World Bank Loan, Says Obaseki

Previous article

Nearly 400 active outbreaks of coronavirus in the country at present

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News