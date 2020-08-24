Daily News

Nigeria Reports 321 More COVID-19 Cases, Recoveries Near 40,000

Ahead of the resumption of international flights at the nation’s airports, Nigeria has reported 321 more cases of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced the figure in a late-night tweet on Monday.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 52,548, while the latest figure is just a case lower than the tally reported in the previous day.

The NCDC noted that the additional cases were reported from 23 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

READ ALSO: Nigeria To Resume International Flights On August 29

Of the new cases, Lagos has 98, FCT – 34, Kaduna – 30, Nasarawa – 25, Benue – 21, Plateau – 17, Rivers – 15, Adamawa – 11, and Ogun – 11.

Others are Enugu – nine, Edo – eight, Delta – seven, Ekiti – seven, Gombe – five, Ebonyi – four, Bayelsa – three, Kano – three, Ondo – three, Cross River – two, Imo – two, Kebbi – two, Niger – two, Abia – one, and Bauchi – one.

Although the total number of confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the country is near the 53,000 mark, more people have continued to recover from the disease.

Data released by the NCDC in its latest update on the outbreak revealed that additional 321 infected patients have been successfully treated and discharged from various isolation centres in the country.

The nation’s recovery figure now stands at 39,257 representing over 74.70 per cent of the infections, while 12,287 cases are still active as of August 24.

However, the death toll from the disease which is now 1,004 has continued to increase, although at a slow pace.

Despite crossing the 1,000 mark on Sunday, the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has insisted that Nigeria has continued to record a steady decline in its Case Fatality Rate (CFR) over the last few months.

The PTF Chairman, Mr Boss Mustapha, who briefed reporters on Monday in Abuja, gave a breakdown of the nation’s CFR.

He said the death toll was ​3 per cent on April 30, 2.8 per cent on ​May 31, 2.3 per cent ​June 30, 2 per cent on ​July 31, and ​1.92 per cent as of August 22.

See a breakdown of the COVID-19 figures according to states below:

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths
Lagos 17,992 2,581 15,209 202
FCT 5,028 3,534 1,448 46
Oyo 3,050 1,331 1,682 37
Edo 2,545 201 2,244 100
Plateau 2,135 957 1,149 29
Rivers 2,063 109 1,897 57
Kaduna 2,041 196 1,833 12
Kano 1,711 201 1,456 54
Delta 1,708 144 1,518 46
Ogun 1,625 156 1,443 26
Ondo 1,515 707 777 31
Enugu 1,052 179 852 21
Ebonyi 964 24 913 27
Kwara 936 171 740 25
Katsina 771 290 457 24
Osun 768 112 640 16
Abia 750 100 643 7
Borno 740 58 646 36
Gombe 714 86 605 23
Bauchi 644 85 545 14
Imo 523 326 187 10
Benue 451 301 141 9
Nasarawa 421 111 298 12
Bayelsa 373 26 326 21
Jigawa 322 3 308 11
Akwa Ibom 271 43 220 8
Niger 239 59 168 12
Ekiti 225 99 122 4
Adamawa 217 43 159 15
Anambra 194 17 159 18
Sokoto 158 4 138 16
Kebbi 92 2 82 8
Cross River 82 11 63 8
Zamfara 78 1 72 5
Taraba 78 19 55 4
Yobe 67 0 59 8
Kogi 5 0 3 2


