Nigeria Reports 321 More COVID-19 Cases, Recoveries Near 40,000

Ahead of the resumption of international flights at the nation’s airports, Nigeria has reported 321 more cases of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced the figure in a late-night tweet on Monday.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 52,548, while the latest figure is just a case lower than the tally reported in the previous day.

The NCDC noted that the additional cases were reported from 23 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Of the new cases, Lagos has 98, FCT – 34, Kaduna – 30, Nasarawa – 25, Benue – 21, Plateau – 17, Rivers – 15, Adamawa – 11, and Ogun – 11.

Others are Enugu – nine, Edo – eight, Delta – seven, Ekiti – seven, Gombe – five, Ebonyi – four, Bayelsa – three, Kano – three, Ondo – three, Cross River – two, Imo – two, Kebbi – two, Niger – two, Abia – one, and Bauchi – one.

Although the total number of confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the country is near the 53,000 mark, more people have continued to recover from the disease.

Data released by the NCDC in its latest update on the outbreak revealed that additional 321 infected patients have been successfully treated and discharged from various isolation centres in the country.

The nation’s recovery figure now stands at 39,257 representing over 74.70 per cent of the infections, while 12,287 cases are still active as of August 24.

However, the death toll from the disease which is now 1,004 has continued to increase, although at a slow pace.

Despite crossing the 1,000 mark on Sunday, the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has insisted that Nigeria has continued to record a steady decline in its Case Fatality Rate (CFR) over the last few months.

The PTF Chairman, Mr Boss Mustapha, who briefed reporters on Monday in Abuja, gave a breakdown of the nation’s CFR.

He said the death toll was ​3 per cent on April 30, 2.8 per cent on ​May 31, 2.3 per cent ​June 30, 2 per cent on ​July 31, and ​1.92 per cent as of August 22.

See a breakdown of the COVID-19 figures according to states below: