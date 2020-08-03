News From Africa Nigeria: Shoprite Debunks Exit Rumour, Says We Are Not Leaving Nigeria By admin 2 days ago ShareTweet 0 Post Views: Visits 81 [Vanguard] Shoprite Nigeria has debunked the story making the rounds that it intends to close shop in Nigeria. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
