Nigeria: Third Victim of Ill-Fated Quorum Chopper Dies

The third victim of Friday’s crash of a Bell Helicopter which occurred at 16 Salvation Road Opebi Lagos has died, bringing the death toll to three, it was learnt .

Two people – a pilot and co-pilot were first reported dead in the crash while the third occupant was critically injured and was rushed to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH).

He was reportedly admitted at the surgery department of the hospital with sources describing his condition as very critical with little chance of survival.

He was however said to have passed away though there was no official confirmation as of press time.

“Sadly all three have now passed on in the helicopter crash, including the Captain Chika Prudence Ernest and Engineer on board Clement Ndiok,” a source said last night.

The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) has commenced investigation into the crash which occurred around 12:20 pm.

The helicopter, Bel 206 with registration number 5N-BQW crashed into an open space of a four and one story building.

A combined team of emergency officials comprising the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), the Lagos Fire and security agencies are currently at the scene of the incident.

Residents said they heard a loud noise and what appeared to be an engine failure before the crash occurred.