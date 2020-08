[Daily Trust] Ilorin, Kaduna, Benin, Lagos, Katsina, Sokoto, Mau — Nigerians were piqued by last week’s ominous signal from the Commander, U.S. Special Operations Command in Africa, Major General Dagvin Anderson, who warned that Al-Qaida and ISIS are deploying several strategies to establish themselves in Nigeria’s North-West.

