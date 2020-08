[Premium Times] The Nigerian press has been awash with concern about the terms of some loans contracted with or about to be contracted with China. The Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, even called on legislators to “look the other way” rather than conduct their due diligence on the loans, or else China will withdraw its support.

The post Nigeria: What to Know About China Loans and Their Implications for Country appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...