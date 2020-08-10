Nigeria: ‘Yahoo’ Boys Have Become Role Models, Diezani Laments

[This Day] A former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke, has said that the societal values have disintegrated to the extent that online fraudsters otherwise known as ‘Yahoo boys’ have become role models in Nigerian society.
