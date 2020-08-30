Nigerian celebs urge govt to open cinemas

By Olaitan Ganiu

CELEBRITIES and entertainment stakeholders have protested against the federal government’s decision to keep cinemas closed.

Rapper and actor, Folarin ‘Falz’ Falana said many celebs have been broke for several months due to the suspension of the sector.

“Thousands of people have been left without any way to earn for several months,” he said.

Continuing, Falz said, “Right now, we don’t see anything but a government that contributes little or nothing to its creative sector and continues to attempt to stifle the sector in every way. The entertainment industry must be allowed to gradually get back in business! Let’s start with cinemas reopening,” he tweeted.

Corroborating Falz, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde opined that unlike other businesses cinemas are easier to regulate.

“I believe cinemas are easier to monitor and regulate. If other indoor places are open, why not the cinemas? Temp checks, masks, distancing, etc. We need to work together to ensure safer ways to keep the Arts going. Many livelihoods depend on this. It can and must be done as safely as possible,” she said.

In the same vein, Living in Bondage sequel co-producer, Steve Gukas expressed that the ability of the film industry to grow and sustain itself is directly linked to how much money films earn in various windows.

According to Gukas, cinema is a very important revenue source. Keeping them shut has dire consequences for the industry. Given how many of our youth make a living from this industry, it is time to give this a second look. Also, the chairman of the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria, CEAN, Patrick Lee has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to open the sector, including the film industry to prevent it from imminent collapse.