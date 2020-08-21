Nigerian govt will truncate Ikorodu Bois’ journey says Chris Ihidero

By Olaitan Ganiu

Nigerian filmmaker, Chris Ihidero, has claimed that the Nigerian government will truncate the success story of the four-member acting group known as the Ikorodu Bois.

Ihidero, a filmmaker and production coy owner, said the Nigerian government will weaken Ikorodu Bois’s career with tax.

Ihidero took to his Twitter page to poke the Nigerian government for its lack of support for the creative industries.

The 44-year-old movie producer detailed his claims noting that the Nigerian government will frustrate the young talents even after support from Netflix.

“Those Ikorodu Bois have been churning out great content for a while now. They are getting due attention. It’s been tough; you can see the struggle in their videos. But they keep going on, ” he begins.

”No Nigerian government, federal or state, has offered them any help. No Nigerian government agency has offered them any worthy assistance. They have been left to bear their burden all on their own.

“Netflix, a foreign entity, has now sent them production equipment so they can make better videos. Netflix is helping to ease their burden. Netflix may get some small good PR from this, but that’s isn’t crucial to Netflix’s bottom line.”

Forecasting their future, he said that the youngsters will step up their productions, perhaps move to even bigger creative possibilities and hopefully, this will present opportunities to extract max value from the value chain of their enterprise.

“After contributing NOTHING to the journey of the Ikorodu Bois, Nigeria will step into the room to feed fat from where it added no value whatsoever. Lagos State will tax the air they breathe. NBC’s code will ensure that should anything they do become a massive hit…they cannot extract max value from that work.

According to him, the government will step in after they must have succeeded.

The Head Writer on MNet’s TV drama Hush expressed that should they try to fight back the bodies will overpower their constitution.

“And who will the Ikorodu Bois look up to fight for them? Not their elders in the industry, certainly. No. Those only find their voices when directly affected. And that is how Nigeria kills.”

Last week, the US streaming platform, Netflix, gifted the youngsters with film equipment to ease their production while Kunle Afolayan took them under his wings for training in filmmaking.