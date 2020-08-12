Authorities of the Nigerian Navy have disowned a ‘Fake Press Release’ purportedly inviting candidates for exams and interview for candidates for NNBTS batch 30.

A statement signed by Commodore Suleiman Dahun, Director, Naval Information said, “The attention of the Naval Headquarters has been drawn to a fake press release inviting candidates of the NNBTS Batch 30 to commence training at NNBTS Onne on 18 August 2020.

ALSO READ:

“For the avoidance of doubt, Naval Headquarters has not invited successful candidates of Batch 30 to resume for any form of training.

Dahun said the Press statement, is the handiwork of fraudsters intent on defrauding unsuspecting and innocent members of the public and should, therefore, be disregarded.

It said information on all the stages of 2020 NN recruitment will be communicated in due course.

Vanguard

The post Nigerian Navy disowns fake press release inviting candidates for NNBTS Batch 40 Training appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...