Nigerian Players Round up

Correspondent Tunde Liadi snoops around leagues in Europe as Nigerian legion of professionals continue their chase for honour and glory.

SCOTLAND

Rangers benefitted from the postponement of the matches of their bitter rivals, Celtic due to Coronavirus pandemic scare to extend their gap to six points albeit with two games more after their midweek goalless draw with Livingston which have Efe Ambrose in their squad.

No Nigerian player was available for that game with Leon Balogun and Joe Aribo ruled out of the tie due to injury while Ambrose was only good for the bench in the battling draw. Rangers with 10 points from four games are on top of the Scottish Premier League and they host Kilmarnock today at the Ibrox Stadium while Livingston who have only two points from four, travel to Aberdeen for the tie billed for tomorrow.

FRANCE

The French League returns this weekend after COVID-19 stopped the 2019-20 season after only 28 matches played and the final table decided by the Points Per Game system.

Three Nigerians: Samuel Kalu, Josh Maja (both of Bordeaux) and Moses Simon (Nantes) had the honour of opening the French League season in last night class at Matmut Atlantique.

BELGIUM

Jupiler League reigning Champions, Club Brugge got off the mark at Eupen last weekend with a 4-0 away win. Though Emmanuel Dennis was not listed at all for the game, David Okereke only saw the final three minutes of action. Club Brugge will host league leaders, Beerschot tomorrow in the third game of the season.

Elsewhere, Cyriel Dessers and Paul Onuachu could not guide Genk to their second consecutive win after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Leuven last week. Both strikers were unable to add to their goal haul.

Stephen Odey who is the third Nigerian at the club, is still out of favour and needs to seek a move away from Genk to have a memorable season. They are away to Standard Liege tomorrow.

Junior Udeme Pius and Royal Antwerp are still without a win after two round of matches. Pius played his second game of the season but could not prevent a 2-1 loss against Circle Brugge. They hope to get lucky as the host Gent today.

Meanwhile, Imoh Ezekiel and Abduljeleel Ajagun are yet to taste action with Kortrijk while Terem Moffi got his first goal of the season in their 2-1 away win at Gent last week.

NORWAY

Still smarting from their 5-0 victory over KuPS in the Champions League qualifying round played on Tuesday, Molde with Leke James will welcome Odds Ballklubb in the latest round of the Eliteserien league today.

James returned to the team after two games’ hiatus in their 2-1 loss to Sarpsborg last Saturday but he was conspicuously benched in the Champions League truimph. With six goals from 11 games it will be hard for him to be overlooked again today.

Izunna Uzorchukwu’s Aalesund welcome FK Haugesund today with the Nigerian poised for his 12th game of the season while the 19-year-old Bodoe/Glimt Attacker, Victor Boniface will be eager for his team to extend their seven points gap on top of the league table as they trade tackles with IK Start today. Boniface bagged his third goal of the season in their 2-1 away success at Sandefjord last week.

Ex-Golden Eaglets Ipalibo Jack will have to be assessed by Stroemsgodset before being cleared for their today’s league with Viking. The 22-year-old midfielder hurt his knee and was substituted last weekend in their away win against FK Haugesund. He has featured 13 times already this season.