Nigerian Players Round Up

Top flight leagues in Europe are gathering momentum with interesting fixtures slated for this weekend, Correspondent TUNDE LIADI highlights some of the games involving Nigerians.

FRANCE

The French Ligue 1 kicked off last weekend with the trio of Nigerian players: Josh Maja and Samuel Kalu (Bordeaux) and Moses Simon (Nantes) playing a goalless draw in the official first game of the season.

Tomorrow, Simon who played 90 minutes against Bordeaux will play their first home game this season at the Stade de la Beaujoire against Nimes in their bid to record first win of the campaign while Kalu and Maja are hoping to pick the three points at stake when they visit Angers at Stade Raymond Kopa.

BELGIUM

It is unclear if Terem Moffi will play any active role when Kortrijk face Circle Brugge today after missing their goalless draw at home to Eupen last weekend. Moffi got his first goal two weeks ago in their 2-1 away win at Gent before being substituted in the game. But Abduljeleel Ajagun another Nigerian at Kortrijk, who was available for the final 35 minutes of the tie with Eupen is expected to be in the frame for his third game of the season.

Cedric Omoigui’s Royal Excel Mouscron are at home to Zulte Waregem today while the duo of Emmanuel Dennis and David Okereke will hope that Club Brugge’s difficult start to the season is over when they trade tackles with Genk complete with two Super Eagles attackers: Cyriel Dessers and Paul Onuachu tomorrow with the hope of dealing the vital points. The third Nigerian at Genk, Stephen Odey is deemed surplus to requirements and has been linked to several clubs outside Belgium. Junior Udeme Pius and Royal Antwerp have a tricky tie away to Sporting Charleroi tomorrow in another Jupiler League tie.

SCOTLAND

Efe Ambrose watched helplessly as Livingston was beaten 2-1 at Aberdeen last week but he must be up and running against Ross County today to ensure his Scottish club move out of the relegation zone.

Joe Aribo and Leon Balogun are to be examined by Rangers before being passed fit to face Hamilton Academical at the McDiarmid Park today in another tie. Both players missed the last two games and will relish the prospect of helping their team to move further away from Celtic and others in the race for the league title. Rangers are still on top with 13 points from five games.

NORWAY

Teenager Victor Boniface continues to make headlines for the right reasons in Norway after he netted his fifth goal of the season for Bodoe/Glimt in their 6-0 thumping of IK Start last weekend. He has played 15 games with 12 as a substitute.

Boniface and his teammates will be hoping for another win away to Sarpsborg tomorrow. Bodoe are still on top of the league with 41 points from 15 games and they have a massive seven point gap between them and second placed Molde.

Leke James’s Molde can make it four consecutive wins in all competitions if they beat Viking tomorrow after they scaled through to the third qualifying round of the Champions League at the expense of Celje on Wednesday with the Nigerian scoring the winning goal.

James who has seven goals in the league alone from 12 games was also on the score-sheet when they silenced Odds Ballklubb 2-0 last weekend.

SWEDEN

Nsima Peter and John Chibuike will hope to guide struggling Falkenbergs to an away win as they slug it out with rejuvenated Ostersunds today while Monday Samuel’s Varbergs BolS welcome Kennedy Igboananike’s Sirius in another tie.

Elohor Ekpolo and Hacken are away to AIK Stockholm. Alhaji Gero’s Helsingborg are at home to Djurgaarden.