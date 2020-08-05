As a way of giving back to the society and to encourage both aspiring and early-stage entrepreneurs, Chidi Nwaogu, Nigerian serial tech entrepreneur and software developer has decided to impact 10,000 professionals through an initiative called “Savvy fellowship”, a global fellowship program launching before year-end for those passionate about solving some of Africa’s most pressing […]

The post Nigerian Tech-Entrepreneur floats Savvy Fellowship programme for entrepreneurs appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...