‘Nigerian Troops kill 80 bandits, rescue 17 kidnapped victims’

Troops conducting operation Sahel Sanity in the Northwest of the Nigeria have killed 80 bandits, recovered 7 rifles and 943 cows, the acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brigadier General Benard Onyeuko disclosed on Saturday.

He said the feat was achieved after several operations, adding that the people of the North-West Zone felt immediate impact of the operation with the tremendous successes within the short period of time.

“The gallant troops of operation Sahel Sanity carried out series of clearance operations, ambushes and other aggressive and confidence building patrols within Sokoto, Katsina and Zamfara States.

“These operations have led to the rescue of kidnapped victims, recovery of rustled cattle, arrest of suspected armed bandits, arrest of bandits informants and collaborators.

“Furthermore, there were recoveries of large cache of arms and ammunition as well as recovery of motorcycles and other bandits logistics”

“So far, in all the operations conducted, 80 armed bandits have been neutralized, a total of 943 cows, 633 sheep/rams recovered; 33 suspected bandits arrested; 7 AK47 Riffles, 1 GPMG and 16 Dane guns captured; 17 kidnapped victims rescued and 14 bandits informants and collaborators arrested.

“Also, several bandits’ camps, including the notorious Dangote Triangle and their logistics bases, were destroyed by troops of Operation SAHEL SANITY,” he added.

Brigadier General Onyeuko said the aim of the operation was to support Operation HADARIN DAJI in stemming the tides of the activities of armed bandits, cattle rustlers, kidnappers, incessant killings and other sundry crimes in the North-West zone of the country which had before now crippled the agricultural, social and economic activities of the people of the zone.

“There is no gainsaying, therefore, that within the first month of Operation SAHEL SANITY from 1-31 July 2020, troops have recorded several successes in line with the aim of the operation.

“The gallant troops continue to dominate volatile areas with confidence building patrols, ambushes and clearance operations to deny the bandits and other criminal elements freedom of action,”

“This achievement is further evident by the active resumption of farming, social and economic activities by the locals with reduced fear of threats in their localities.,” he added.

