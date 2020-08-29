Daily News

Nigerians allegedly attack medics at Rome COVID-19 centre after testing positive

By
0
Post Views: Visits 61

Nigerians allegedly attack medics at Rome COVID-19 centre after testing positive

Three Nigerian migrants attacked staff in a military hospital in Rome after testing positive for the new coronavirus, the defence ministry alleged Saturday.

The incident at the Celio military hospital, now turned into a COVID-19 treatment centre, occurred when they saw a Bangladeshi migrant walking out after testing negative and then tried to flee but were stopped.

They are accused of violence, resistance and causing bodily harm.

“The attacks at the military hospital are serious and unacceptable,” Defence Minister Lorenzo Guerini said.

ALSO READ: Nigeria records 250 new cases of COVID-19 

The incident was seized upon by Italy’s anti-immigration former interior minister Matteo Salvini who said the government was putting “Italy in danger”.

Migration has for years been a hot-button political issue in Italy, a main EU landing point for people crossing the Mediterranean and arriving in Sicily and sister island Lampedusa.

[AFP]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Christianity and the African indigenous church

Previous article

Amazon goes clean, orders1,800 Mercedes-Benz electric vans

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News