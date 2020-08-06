Daily News

Nigerians attack Femi Adesina over comment on #RevolutionNow protest

A cross-section of Nigerians have taken to Twitter to condemn the remark made by Femi Adesina, President Muhammadu Buhari’s Special Adviser on media, over Wednesday’s #RevolutionNow protest.

The demonstration, tagged national day of action is being held in major cities of the country in commemoration of the first anniversary of the #RevolutionNow Movement held on August 5, 2019.

But Adesina, while appearing on Channels Television’s morning programme, said the protest was a mere child’s play that no one should be worried about.

Adesina said; “Well, was it really a protest? By my estimation, it just seemed like a child’s play because protests by their very nature are spontaneous things, mass things. These are just a sprinkle of people trying to be funny. As far as I am concerned, it is nothing to worry about.

“A revolution is always a mass thing, not a sprinkle of young boys and girls you saw yesterday in different parts of the country. I think it was just a funny thing to call it a revolution protest.
However, many Nigerians on Twitter descended on him over his remark, saying it was ‘insensitive.’

A Twitter user with the handle @SAINTDRNIX wrote, “People like Femi adesina and oshiomhole have taught me something about the human nature.

“A man is truly not who he is until he begins to dine with the oppressors in power.

“Is his ideology as a good man compromised?

“Does he stand up and walk away and refused to be part of them.”

See other reactions below:

 

