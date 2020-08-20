Nigerians in diaspora protest against Southern Kaduna killings

Nigerians in the diaspora have protested against the killings in southern Kaduna, and have asked the international community to prevail on President Muhammadu Buhari to stop what they described as ‘genocide,’ and state-sponsored’ killings of Christians by Fulani herdsmen.

The protesters urged the federal government to declare Fulani herdsmen a terrorist organisation.

Organised by the Southern Kaduna People in Diaspora (SOKAPDA) Europe and numbering about 25, the protesters converged at one the country’s most famous landmarks – Trafalgar Square – as early as 8 am on Thursday and then marched to the Nigerian High Commission in nearby Northumberland Avenue, with the cheerleaders chanting “what do we want?” and others responded with “justice.”

The protest then went into full swing at the Embassy, where they chanted “southern Kaduna can’t breathe, “ Southern Kaduna lives matter, Stop the killings,” and “stop the genocide.” As the numbers increased, the protesters continued with chants of “Buhari wake up, Nigeria does not belong to one tribe, Nigeria does not belong to Fulani. We say no to Jihad, we say no to sharia law, stop El- Rufai.”

There were also chants of “Fulani jihadi are killing us. Buhari wake up, we have the right to choose our faith, and we have chosen to be Christians.”

They accused both the federal government and the state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, of letting the Christians in southern Kaduna down, and turning a blind eye to the killings of over 2000 people. They urged “El-Rufai to go, if he cannot protect the lives of Christians.”

SOKAPDA president, Rita Allahmagani, told The Guardian that the reason they have decided to protest is to make the international community know that what is happening in southern Kaduna is not a “conflict, but genocide.”

Asked what they want the international community to do, she said: “let them rise up to their responsibility and help. We want the UK and US, and France to come in, and prevail on the government to end the killings.”

They later handed a letter to an official of the Nigerian High Commission, who assured them that their message will surely get to the president through the ambassador.

