South Africa’s grocery store, ShopRite, is set to leave Nigeria, Africa’s biggest market, after operating in the country for a period of 15 years. In a statement on Monday, the company said it has been approached by potential investors willing to take over its Nigerian operations. So, it is considering an outright sale of its […]

The post Nigerians React As ShopRite Sets To Exit Nigeria After 15 Years appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...