Nigerians slam Bauchi gov over appointment of special assistant on single women affairs

David Adenuga Bauchi

Bauchi State governor , Sen. Bala Mohammed has come under intense criticism on social media for appointing a Special Assistant on Unmarried Women.

In the letter of appointment seen by our correspondent on Friday, which was signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Sabiu Baba, and issued to the appointee, Balaraba Ibrahim, she would be assisting the governor on single ladies.

The SSG said her appointment was with immediate effect adding that she was appointed based on her knowledge, experience and personal qualities.

However, the appointment which has been trending online generated reactions from social media users.

Thousands of Nigerians blasted the governor, describing the appointment as unnecessary and should not be a priority considering some of the challenges bedeviling the government.

A Facebook user, Abimbola Ayoka Omotayo, said: ” Dullard set of politicians, I won’t be surprised if another office is created for Special Assistant on Side Chics! This is Nigeria”

Another Facebook user Ukpoughul Emmanuel, wrote: ”Many of you criticized Dogara former Speaker of House of Representatives on his defection to another party given numerous reasons for his action in the same Bauchi State, my people these illiterates called politicians are taking the masses for granted, when ladies of today refused to grow with a promising young men, instead will go for a Sugar Daddy. Giving an adviser on unmarried women will it solve their problems of buying human hair, fixing of nails and eye rashes? Nigeria is a joke simple.”

Daniel King posted: ”They ought to appoint a Special Assistant on Money Laundering Affairs, Yahoo Boys Affairs and the rest. Look where a state is channeling their resources amidst security challenges.”

Muhammad Jibril EL-Ajobe posted: ” He should also appoint a special assistant on Unmarried Men Affairs to balance the equation. If it were in advance country he would have been impeached for this nonsense.

Collins Chukwubuikem Hill wrote: ”Being a Nigerian is just a huge disgrace to humanity and the world at large. How do this people call themselves leaders sleep at night knowing it too well that they are doing the opposite of things in this country? How? Unfortunately we are now a laughing stock in the eyes of other developed nations. Who did we really offended?”

Ntiene-abasi Etudor said: ”I’m sorry, but I have to say it! Governance in Nigeria is a joke, marred by touts and idiots simply because their emergences are not always from a due process. What a mess.”

Christy Solomon-Akperiojire wrote: ”Hnmmm, From Ministry of Stomach Infrastructure to that of Ministry of Happiness, now this! Nigeria I hail thee, my own dear native land. Sing along with me, my people, my people.”

Adekunle Kayode in his post said: ”Who do we offend in this country?.. .God or… How can a sane government appoint portfolio like this? Am ashamed of the personalities involved.”

