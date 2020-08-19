Daily News

Nigeria’s COVID-19 Cases Exceed 50,000 As Death Toll Hits 985

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nigeria has surpassed the 50,000 mark.

Although the nation has recorded lower numbers of new infections recently, the figure witnessed a sudden jump on Wednesday with the discovery of 593 more COVID-19 cases.

In its latest update on the disease, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) – which is the agency saddled with the responsibility of compiling figures reported – puts the total number of cases at 50,488.

The cases were recorded from 15 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Of the new cases reported, Plateau took the lead with 186 more infections and is trailed by Lagos and the FCT, where 172 and 62 new cases were recorded respectively.

Others are Oyo – 27, Delta – 25, Rivers – 20, Ondo – 19, Edo – 18, Kaduna – 17, Enugu – 12, Akwa Ibom – 10, Ogun – seven, Abia – six, Gombe – six, Kano – three, and Osun – three.

593 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;

Plateau-186

Lagos-172

FCT-62

Oyo-27

Delta-25

Rivers-20

Ondo-19

Edo-18

Kaduna-17

Enugu-12

Akwa Ibom-10

Ogun-7

Abia-6

Gombe-6

Kano-3

Osun-3

50,488 confirmed

37,304 discharged

985 deaths pic.twitter.com/GNVBb96U0E

— NCDC (@NCDCgov) August 19, 2020

Wednesday’s figure is 176 higher than the number of cases reported the previous day, but more patients have continued to recover from the virus.

Latest data from the nation’s health agency indicates that 470 more people have been successfully treated and discharged from various isolation centres in the country.

Nigeria’s total recovery figure stands at 37,304, representing 73.88 per cent of the total number of cases confirmed so far.

As of 11:40 on Wednesday, the country has 12,452 active cases of COVID-19 with 985 deaths recorded so far from each state of the Federation and the FCT.

The recent increase in the number of cases comes at a time when the government is gradually easing the restrictions earlier put in place to curb the spread of the disease.

These include the reopening of schools for students in exit classes, as well as the resumption of domestic flights and scheduled reopening of airports for international flight operations.

See the breakdown of cases according to states below:

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths
Lagos 17,092 2,395 14,496 201
FCT 4,837 3,415 1,376 46
Oyo 3,007 1,319 1,654 34
Edo 2,475 191 2,184 100
Plateau 2,043 1,084 934 25
Rivers 2,027 117 1,853 57
Kaduna 1,882 248 1,622 12
Kano 1,683 263 1,366 54
Delta 1,671 185 1,440 46
Ogun 1,587 214 1,348 25
Ondo 1,482 677 775 30
Enugu 1,025 155 850 20
Ebonyi 943 43 873 27
Kwara 913 244 646 23
Osun 757 263 480 14
Katsina 746 265 457 24
Abia 713 128 579 6
Borno 706 93 577 36
Gombe 684 82 579 23
Bauchi 607 54 539 14
Imo 506 328 168 10
Benue 430 282 139 9
Nasarawa 386 102 272 12
Bayelsa 352 8 323 21
Jigawa 322 3 308 11
Akwa Ibom 260 44 208 8
Niger 232 52 168 12
Ekiti 206 98 104 4
Adamawa 185 50 123 12
Anambra 181 4 159 18
Sokoto 154 0 138 16
Kebbi 90 0 82 8
Taraba 78 19 55 4
Zamfara 77 1 71 5
Cross River 77 24 45 8
Yobe 67 2 57 8
Kogi 5 0 3 2


