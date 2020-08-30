Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases rise to 53,727

Daily News

By Dayo Mustapha

Nigeria now has 53,727 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 250 new cases recorded on Saturdaay night

According to a tweet from the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, NCDC, 41,314 patients have now been discharged, with 1,011 patients losing their lives to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The tweet revealed that Plateau State had the highest number of infections with 69 cases, with FCT following with 41 cases. Lagos State has seen a declined cases recently with 21 new cases.

Other states read as follow:

Delta-14, Kaduna-14, Bayelsa-13, Enugu-13, Ekiti-11, Bauchi-9, Ogun-8, Edo-7, Oyo-7, Rivers-6, Adamawa-4, Osun-4, Nasarawa-3, Ebonyi-2, Kwara-2, Gombe-1, Imo-1

