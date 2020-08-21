Nigeria’s COVID-19 Cases Top 51,000 As Death Toll Hits 996

A graphic displaying the nation’s COVID-19 statistics as of August 21, 2020.

Nigeria has recorded 340 new cases of the novel coronavirus, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The new infections bring the country’s total caseload to 51,304 with a combined death toll of 996; 37,885 persons have recovered from the virus.

The health agency released the latest figures in a late-night tweet on Friday.

Of the new cases, Kaduna reported the highest among the states with 63, while the FCT ranked second with 51.

Other regions with new cases include Plateau-38, Lagos-33, Delta-25, Gombe-21, Adamawa-21, Edo-20, Katsina-17, Akwa Ibom-11, Ekiti-10, Rivers-9, Ondo-5, Ebonyi-4, Cross River-3, Ogun-3, Sokoto-2, Imo-2, and Nasarawa-2.

Global Update

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 793,847 people worldwide since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Friday.

At least 22,734,900 cases have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 14,298,000 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Thursday, 6,209 new deaths and 273,683 new cases were recorded worldwide. Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were the United States with 1,213 new deaths, followed by Brazil with 1,204 and India with 983.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 174,290 deaths from 5,575,386 cases. At least 1,947,035 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 112,304 deaths from 3,501,975 cases, Mexico with 59,106 deaths from 543,806 cases, India with 54,849 deaths from 2,905,823 cases, and the United Kingdom with 41,403 deaths from 322,280 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 86 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Peru with 82, Spain 62, the United Kingdom 61, and Italy 59.

China — excluding Hong Kong and Macau — has to date declared 84,917 cases, including 4,634 deaths and 79,792 recoveries.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall have 252,233 deaths from 6,501,985 cases, Europe 212,135 deaths from 3,648,960 infections and the United States and Canada 183,376 deaths from 5,699,039 cases.

Asia has 85,076 deaths from 4,322,802 cases, Middle East 33,556 deaths from 1,375,745 cases, Africa 26,964 deaths from 1,159,513 cases, and Oceania 507 deaths from 26,861 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day’s tallies.