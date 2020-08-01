Daily News

Nigeria’s COVID-19 confirmed cases now 43,537 – NCDC

By
0
Post Views: Visits 88

Adeyinka Akintunde

 

Nigeria now has 43,537 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 386 new cases recorded on Saturday night

According to a tweet from the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, NCDC, 20,087 patients have now been discharged, with 883 patients losing their lives to the coronavirus.

The tweet revealed that the Federal Capital Territory had the highest number of infections on Saturday night with 130 cases, with Lagos State following with  65 cases.

Other states read as follows:

Ondo-37 Osun-29 Plateau-23 Rivers-15 Enugu-14 Nasarawa-12 Bayelsa-11 Ebonyi-11 Ekiti-9 Oyo-8 Edo-8 Abia-6 Ogun-3 Katsina-3 Imo-1 Adamawa-1

 

 

Moroccan Navy rescues 183 illegal African migrants

Previous article

The passing of two black men

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News