Nigeria’s COVID-19 Death Toll Crosses 1,000, Total Cases Now 52,227

The number of fatalities recorded so far from coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nigeria has surpassed the 1,000 mark – about six months after the country reported its first cases in February.

Data from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) indicated that 1,002 people have lost the battle to COVID-19 in the country.

The figure reported by the NCDC in its latest update on the disease on Sunday shows that five more people infected with COVID-19 died in the last 24 hours.

In a late-night tweet, the nation’s health agency announced 322 new cases of coronavirus – a figure which was 279 lower than that of the previous day.

The cases were reported from 17 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), bringing Nigeria’s total infections to 52,227.

Lagos, which is the epicentre of the pandemic in the country, reported the highest number of additional infections – 130, followed by Bauchi and the FCT which have 36 and 25 more cases respectively.

Others are Edo – 17, Bayelsa – 14, Ogun – 14, Oyo – 14, Anambra – 13, Kaduna – 12, Ondo – 11, Abia – 10, Osun – six, Plateau – five, Kwara – five, Kano – four, Ebonyi – three, Sokoto – two, and Borno – one.

On the other hand, 279 more people were successfully treated and have been discharged from various isolation centres as the country now has 38,945 recovered cases.

This represents 74.56 per cent of the total COVID-19 infections in Nigeria, while 12,280 cases are still active.

See the breakdown of the figures according to states below: