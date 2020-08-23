Daily News

Nigeria’s COVID-19 Death Toll Crosses 1,000, Total Cases Now 52,227

The number of fatalities recorded so far from coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nigeria has surpassed the 1,000 mark – about six months after the country reported its first cases in February.

Data from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) indicated that 1,002 people have lost the battle to COVID-19 in the country.

The figure reported by the NCDC in its latest update on the disease on Sunday shows that five more people infected with COVID-19 died in the last 24 hours.

322 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;

Lagos-130

Bauchi-36

FCT-25

Edo-17

Bayelsa-14

Ogun-14

Oyo-14

Anambra-13

Kaduna-12

Ondo-11

Abia-10

Osun-6

Plateau-5

Kwara-5

Kano-4

Ebonyi-3

Sokoto-2

Borno-1

52,227 confirmed

38,945 discharged

1002 deaths pic.twitter.com/HvHcYSS3PS

— NCDC (@NCDCgov) August 23, 2020

In a late-night tweet, the nation’s health agency announced 322 new cases of coronavirus – a figure which was 279 lower than that of the previous day.

The cases were reported from 17 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), bringing Nigeria’s total infections to 52,227.

Lagos, which is the epicentre of the pandemic in the country, reported the highest number of additional infections – 130, followed by Bauchi and the FCT which have 36 and 25 more cases respectively.

Others are Edo – 17, Bayelsa – 14, Ogun – 14, Oyo – 14, Anambra – 13, Kaduna – 12, Ondo – 11, Abia – 10, Osun – six, Plateau – five, Kwara – five, Kano – four, Ebonyi – three, Sokoto – two, and Borno – one.

On the other hand, 279 more people were successfully treated and have been discharged from various isolation centres as the country now has 38,945 recovered cases.

This represents 74.56 per cent of the total COVID-19 infections in Nigeria, while 12,280 cases are still active.

See the breakdown of the figures according to states below:

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths
Lagos 17,894 2,483 15,209 202
FCT 4,994 3,501 1,447 46
Oyo 3,050 1,333 1,682 35
Edo 2,537 203 2,234 100
Plateau 2,118 989 1,100 29
Rivers 2,048 109 1,882 57
Kaduna 2,011 235 1,764 12
Kano 1,708 198 1,456 54
Delta 1,701 158 1,497 46
Ogun 1,614 178 1,410 26
Ondo 1,512 704 777 31
Enugu 1,043 170 852 21
Ebonyi 960 20 913 27
Kwara 936 227 684 25
Katsina 771 290 457 24
Osun 768 118 634 16
Abia 749 99 643 7
Borno 740 58 646 36
Gombe 709 81 605 23
Bauchi 643 84 545 14
Imo 521 331 180 10
Benue 430 282 139 9
Nasarawa 396 112 272 12
Bayelsa 370 24 325 21
Jigawa 322 3 308 11
Akwa Ibom 271 43 220 8
Niger 237 57 168 12
Ekiti 218 104 110 4
Adamawa 206 32 159 15
Anambra 194 17 159 18
Sokoto 158 4 138 16
Kebbi 90 0 82 8
Cross River 80 13 59 8
Zamfara 78 1 72 5
Taraba 78 19 55 4
Yobe 67 0 59 8
Kogi 5 0 3 2


