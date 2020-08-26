Nigeria’s COVID-19 Recoveries Cross 40,000, 221 More Cases Reported

The fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nigeria appears to be yielding positive results as the country steadily reports high figures of recovered cases.

As of 11:26pm on Wednesday, the number crossed the 40,000 mark after 317 more people were successfully treated and discharged from various isolation centres in the country.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced the figure in a late-night tweet on Wednesday while giving an update on the pandemic.

This brings the total number of recovered cases in Nigeria to 40,281, representing almost 76 per cent of the total number of confirmed infections put at 53,021.

The figure of confirmed cases rose on Wednesday after authorises in various states reported 221 fresh infections in the last 24 hours.

221 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Plateau-60

FCT-33

Kaduna-26

Rivers-18

Lagos-17

Enugu-9

Kwara-9

Ondo-9

Nasarawa-6

Gombe-5

Anambra-5

Delta-4

Abia-4

Imo-3

Edo-2

Ogun-2

Oyo-2

Osun-2

Bauchi-1

Kano-1 53,021 confirmed

40,281 discharged

1,010 deaths pic.twitter.com/IkkSXjy6GL — NCDC (@NCDCgov) August 26, 2020

This is apparently the lowest number of cases recorded in the country in about three months.

On August 4, the country reported 288 COVID-19 infections and 290 new cases just one week later, while another low figure of 252 was recorded on Tuesday – August 25.

The latest cases were reported from 18 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), with Plateau having 60 – the highest.

Others are FCT – 33, Kaduna – 26, Rivers – 18, Lagos – 17, Enugu – nine, Kwara – nine, Ondo – nine, Nasarawa – six, Gombe – five, Anambra – five, Delta – four, Abia – four, Imo – three, Edo – two, Ogun – two, Oyo – two, Osun – two, Bauchi – one, and Kano – one.

Three new deaths were also recorded, bringing the nation’s death toll from the disease to 1,010.

This comes ahead of the resumption of international flight operations scheduled for August 29.

According to the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, the process for the resumption of international flights in the country would be similar to that of the domestic flight resumption.

He announced that the resumption would begin on Saturday at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The minister thanked Nigerians for their patience while the ban on international flights was enforced.

See the breakdown of COVID-19 figures in Nigeria according to states below: