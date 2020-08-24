Nigeria’s death toll from COVID-19 exceeds 1,000

More than a thousand people have died from COVID-19 complications in Nigeria, authorities have said.

Five deaths were recorded on Sunday, taking the total fatalities in the West African nation to 1002.

Despite the toll of over a thousand deaths from COVID-19 complications, only 10 of the 36 states in Nigeria have teams of trained staff for handling COVID-19 burials, a report found.

Also, Nigeria’s total coronavirus cases surpassed 52,000 on Sunday after 322 new infections were reported.

This was disclosed by the NCDC, the agency heading Nigeria’s national response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the deadly pneumonia-like disease that has spread to over 200 countries, infecting more than 22 million.

According to the NCDC data, there are still over 12,000 active cases across the country.

A total of 38,945 infected persons have recovered and have been discharged after treatment in the country’s 36 states and federal capital, Abuja.

The 322 new cases are from the following 18 states:

“Lagos-130 Bauchi-36 FCT-25 Edo-17 Bayelsa-14 Ogun-14 Oyo-14 Anambra-13 Kaduna-12 Ondo-11 Abia-10 Osun-6 Plateau-5 Kwara-5 Kano-4 Ebonyi-3 Sokoto-2 Borno-1.”

With a daily tally of about 130 on Sunday, Lagos further stretched it’s lead on the number of infections to almost 18,000, about a third of the country’s total.

While Nigeria continues to record more COVID-19 cases daily, the country has reopened its economy after months of shut down.

Last week Monday at the bi-weekly Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 briefing, the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, announced that international flights will resume on August 29.

Local flights had resumed about a month ago.