Nigeria’s economy enters negative growth

Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate contracted by –6.10 per cent in the second quarter of 2020, a report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Monday.
Details of the Nigerian Gross Domestic Product Report for Q2 2020 showed that the decline was due to contraction in domestic and international economic activity during the quarter (April to June 2020).
Countries of the world had shut down their economies following the outbreak of coronavirus.
Nigeria implemented a nationwide shutdown in March amid efforts to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The NBS noted on Monday that domestic efforts ranged from initial restrictions of human and vehicular movement implemented in only a few states to a nationwide curfew, bans on domestic and international travel, closure of schools and markets etc., affecting both local and international trade.
These efforts, led by both the federal and state governments, evolved over the course of the quarter and persisted throughout, it noted.
The decline ends a three-year trend of low but positive real growth rates recorded since the last recession in 2016, the report showed.
Details later…
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.3>
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401…
Oladeinde Olawoyin reports Business & Economy, Development and Lagos Metro at PREMIUM TIMES. A First Class graduate of Mass Communication from the University of Ilorin, Ilorin, he was nominated in the journalism category of The Future Awards Africa in 2017. Aside maintaining a column titled ‘SATURDAY SATIRE’, he also writes art and culture pieces on weekends. Twitter: @Ola_deinde
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
Comments