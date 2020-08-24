Nigeria’s economy sees biggest decline in 10 years

A country’s economy goes into recession when its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) contracts for two consecutive quarters.

In August 2016, the Nigerian economy effectively slid into recession.

The statistics bureau said at the time that the second quarter 2016 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) declined by 2.06 per cent.

Annual inflation also rose to 17.1 per cent in July from 16.5 per cent in June 2016, and food inflation rose to 15.8 per cent from 15.3.

But by the second quarter of 2017, the economy exited recession following significant rise in the prices of oil in the global oil market.

In 2018, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) warned that Nigeria’s economy risked slipping into another recession if there was no synergy between monetary and fiscal policies to ensure macroeconomic stability.

The committee raised concerns over challenges to growth including rising inflation and pressure on external reserves as a result of capital flow reversals.

Last May, Nigeria’s finance minister, Zainab Ahmed, said that an assessment by the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics indicates that Nigeria’s economy will go into yet another recession at an average of -4.4 per cent.

“The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has made an assessment. So, it is the NBS assessment that Nigeria will go into a recession measuring at an average of -4.4%,” she noted.

“But with the work that the Economic Accessibility Committee is doing bringing stimulus packages, we believe that we can reduce the impact of that recession.

“And if we applied all that have been proposed and we are able to implement it we may end up with a recession that is -0.4 per cent. In any case, we will go into recession but what we are trying to do is to make sure that it is shallow so that we will quickly come out of it come 2021,” Mrs Ahmed said.