Nigeria's records drop in daily COVID-19 cases with 288

By Chioma Obinna

Nigeria, on Monday, recorded a drop in the number of COVID-19 daily confirmed cases with 288 new cases.

The 288 fresh cases of confirmed cases were reported in 15 states of the federation.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, eight people died of the virus on Monday, March 3.

The NCDC, in its daily update on laboratory-confirmed cases, listed the 15 states to include Lagos-88, Kwara-33  Osun-27, FCT-25, Enugu-25, Abia-20, Kaduna-17, Plateau-13, Rivers-13, Delta-10, Gombe-8, Ogun-4, Oyo-3, Katsina-1, and Bauchi-1.

“Till date, Nigeria has confirmed a total of 44,129; 20,663 discharged and 896 deaths.”

