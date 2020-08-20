Nigeria’s Teenage Golfer Georgia Oboh Makes Top 20 At Willow Valley

Georgia Oboh

Still relishing her Ladies Scottish Open debut, Georgia Oboh shot a 73 one over par on a wet rainy day in a one-day mini-tour event at the Willow Valley Golf club on the 2020 pro tour.

The 2020 pro tour is a competition for budding male and female professionals based in the North of England.

This is Oboh’s third event on the tour and previous scores of 77 at the event in Worsley Park, Worsley Manchester on the last week of July and 76 at the event in at Moor Allerton in Leeds.

The teenage sensation’s score of 73 ensured she achieved a top 20 finish in a tie for 18th position.

The 19-year old Nigerian is pleased with her performance.

“I can see improvements in my game especially with my drive and my greens in regulation has greatly improved. I struggled a little bit with my putting even though my stats are looking okay, I know it could have been better.

“This is no doubt a confidence boost for me just before my next event at the Czech Ladies Open next week.

“I thank God for keeping me healthy as I return to full-time golf on the Ladies European Tour after the lockdown,” she stated.

Next week, Georgia Oboh will join a world-class Ladies European Tour field as they battle it out at the Czech Ladies Open in Beroun Golf club near Prague in the Czech Republic.