Nigeria’s three refineries processed zero crude but cost nation N10 billion in June

Despite processing no crude oil in June this year, Nigeria’s three refineries still cost the country N10.23 billion in expenses, a report published by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on Thursday has shown.

The NNPC says the three refineries, located in Warri, Port-Harcourt and Kaduna, processed no crude because of the rehabilitation works being carried out on them.

The Port-Harcourt Refining and Petrochemical Company Limited (PHRC) has the capacity of producing 210,000 barrels per day, Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company Limited (KRPC) can produce 110,000 barrels per day while the Warri Refining Petrochemical Company Limited (WRPC) has a 125,000 barrels per day production capacity.

“In June 2020, the corporation’s three refineries processed no crude and combined yield efficiency is 0.00% owing largely to on-going rehabilitation works at the refineries.

“There was no associated crude plus freight cost for the three refineries since there was no production but operational expenses amounted to ₦10.27 billion. This resulted in an operating deficit of ₦10.23 billion by the refineries, according to the report.

In an analysis breakdown, Warri Refining Petrochemical Company Limited recorded an operating deficit of N2.68 billion, Port-Harcourt Refining Petrochemical Company Limited recorded an operating deficit of N2.76 billion while Kaduna Refining Petrochemical Company Limited recorded the highest operating deficit of N4.79 billion.

The declining operational performance which the group said is “attributable to the ongoing revamping of the refineries are expected to further enhance capacity utilization once completed.”

However, even before the maintenance, a PREMIUM TIMES report in June showed that the refineries suffered a cumulative loss of N1.64 trillion from 2014 to 2018.

The report stated that the combined losses from the PHRC and KRPC were N208.6 billion in 2014; N252.8 billion in 2015; N290.6 billion in 2016; N412 billion in 2017, and N475 billion in 2018.

Many Nigerians have called for the privatisation of the refineries to avoid constant loses from them, however, the new NNPC management says it will rehabilitate them and continue to own them.

Crude oil production

According to the data released by NNPC, in May 2020, a total of 54.24 million barrels of crude oil and condensate were produced, representing an average daily production of 1.75 million barrels. This translates to a decrease of 29.27 per cent in the average daily production compared to April 2020’s average daily performance.