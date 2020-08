Nigeria’s unemployment rate grew to 27.1% in the second quarter of 2020, the statistics office said on Friday, rising from 23.1% which last released in the third quarter of 2018. The National Bureau of Statistics new report showed that the number of persons in the economically active or working-age population (15 – 64 years of […]

