NIM holds 59th AGM

Adeyinka Akintunde

The Nigerian Institute of Management (Chartered) has concluded its 59th Annual General Meeting (AGM).

The President and Chairman of Council, Mrs. Pat Anabor, FNIM, who moderated the virtual meeting, explained the Institute had to adopt the online option for the AGM because of the restrictions placed by government on large gatherings.

The meeting received the President’s statement and report of Council for the Year ended 31st December, 2019; the Audited Accounts for Year ended 31st December, 2019 and re-appointed the Auditors.

It also authorized the Council to fix their remuneration.

The external auditors, Sola Oyetayo & Co, were reappointed for another one year.

Mrs. Anabor appreciated members for their unalloyed support and commitment to the ideals, activities and programmes of the Institute.

She encouraged them to continue to be good ambassadors of the Institute and take their professional membership career seriously.

Members commended the Institute for being abreast of modern information technological shift being embraced by today’s forward looking organizations.

Present at Chris Abebe Auditorium, Management House, Lagos from where the meeting was screened were Deputy President Maj-Gen. Abdullahi Muraina (rtd.)FNIM; National Treasurer Dr. (Mrs.) Christiana Vincent Atako, FNIM; Registrar/Chief Executive, Mr. Tony Fadaka, FNIM, FCIA; Director of Capacity Building and moderator of the AGM, Mr. Jude Iheanacho, MNIM; Director of Finance and Investment, Mr. Wasiu Sikiru, FNIM; Director of Membership Services, Mr. Abayomi Folarin, MNIM and Assistant Director, Management Services, Mr. Emma Emeasoba, MNIM. Also present at the venue were other members of staff and about 20 members of the Institute in the Lagos area.

About 2,000 members of the Institute joined the meeting via Zoom and Facebook channels.