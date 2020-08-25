NIMASA commends Nigerian Navy on enforcement of new Anti-piracy law

NIMASA

By Evelyn Usman

The Director General/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA Dr Bashir Jamoh, has commended the Nigerian Navy for the successful enforcement of the new anti-piracy law in Nigeria.

Recall that the Nigerian Navy for the first time, recently secured a conviction under the new anti-piracy law of three out of nine suspects involved in the hijack of an Equatorial Guinea flagged vessel, MV ELOBEY VI off Equatorial Guinea coast.

In a commendation letter to the Naval Headquarters, Dr Bashir described as commendable, achievements of the Nigerian Navy in the discharge of its responsibilities on security and other related matters.

He also expressed appreciation for the high level of professionalism and expertise exhibited by the Nigerian Navy in its collaborative efforts with NIMASSA, especially in the enforcement of Nigeria’s Suppression of Piracy and Other Maritime Offences Act 2019.

While assuring the Nigerian Navy of NIMASA’s continuous cooperation, Bashir further appreciated the Nigerian Navy for keeping with its traditions and ensuring safer maritime boundaries and internal waters to the benefit of the country and the international community.

