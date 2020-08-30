NiMet predicts cloudiness, thunderstorms Sunday to Tuesday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy skies over the Northern region on Sunday, with chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara, Kano, Katsina, and Kaduna in the morning hours.

According to the agency, there are prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Taraba, Bauchi, and Gombe during the afternoon and evening periods.

“ The north-central region is expected to be cloudy with chances of thunderstorms and rains over parts of Abuja, Plateau, Niger, Nassarawa, and Kwara in the morning.

“In the afternoon and evening hours, few thunderstorms and rains are anticipated over parts of Benue, Nassarawa, and Kogi.

“The Southern states are expected to be cloudy during the morning hours with chances of light rains over parts of Akwa Ibom and Cross River.

“ The afternoon and evening period holds prospects of light to moderate rains over some parts of Oyo, Imo, Abia, Enugu, Cross River, Ogun, Bayelsa, and Rivers,“ it said.

NiMet forecast morning thunderstorms over parts of Yobe, Jigawa, Bauchi, Gombe, and southern Borno on Monday, leaving the North-western flank cloudy in the morning hours.

According to the agency, thunderstorms are expected over parts of Sokoto, Taraba, Zamfara, and Kebbi during the afternoon and evening hours.

It predicted cloudy skies over the north-central region with chances of thunderstorms and rains over parts of Niger, Kogi, Abuja, and Kwara in the morning hours.

“Thunderstorms and rains are anticipated over parts of Plateau during the afternoon and evening hours.

“The inland and coast of the south should experience cloudiness in the morning.

“ Light to moderate rains are expected over parts of Imo, Abia, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Edo during the afternoon and evening hours, “ it said.

NiMet envisaged cloudy skies over the Northern region on Tuesday with chances of isolated thunderstorms over Sokoto, Yelwa and Katsina in the morning hours.

It predicted isolated thunderstorms over most parts of the Northern region in the afternoon and evening hours.

According to the agency, it is expected to be cloudy over the north-central cities in the morning.

“ Moderate rains are likely over the high grounds of this region during the afternoon and evening hours.

“The inland and coastal cities of the south should experience cloudiness in the morning hours.

“ Light to moderate rains are expected over Calabar and Port Harcourt during the afternoon and evening period,“ it said.

